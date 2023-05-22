Most affordable 150cc motorcycles: Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Xtreme 160R much more

The sporty commuter segment is a diverse class, including 150cc to over 160cc engine capacity. Check out the most value-for-money bikes in this range.

Are you in the market for a motorcycle that is comfortable to ride, easy to maneuver in traffic, offers respectable power to negotiate daily commute and pack a punch when required and is easy on the pocket? Well, we tell you the five most affordable 150cc motorcycles that also look stylish and are fuel efficient.

Most affordable 150cc motorcycles in India:

1. Honda Unicorn

Price: Rs 1.06 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

The Honda Unicorn is the most affordable 150cc motorcycle in the market. It might be a no-frills motorcycle but it more than makes up for its practical traits. The 162.7cc engine is one of the most refined and reliable in the business. With an output of 12.7bhp and 14Nm of torque, the Unicorn is there and thereabouts its competition. The motorcycle is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is only available in one variant, therefore, it only comes with a front disc and rear drum brakes combination. The Unicorn is equipped with an anti-locking braking system and single-channel ABS.

Specs Honda Unicorn Engine 162.7cc Power 12.7bhp Torque 14Nm Gearbox 5-speed Economy 50kmpl

2. Yamaha FZ-FI

Price: Rs 1.16 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

The FZ-FI is a naked street motorcycle that has a muscular presence that will attract both mature and young buyers. Like the Unicorn, the FZ-FI is also available in one trim but it gets disc brakes both in front and the rear. It also comes with an anti-locking braking system (ABS). The 149cc churns our 12.2bhp and 13.3Nm of torque. The FZ-FI sports a wide 140mm rear tyre (140/60-17), LED headlight and single-channel ABS. In addition, it comes standard with an in-built side stand engine cut-off switch.

Specs Yamaha FZ-FI Engine 149cc Power 12.2bhp Torque 13.3Nm Gearbox 5-speed Economy 48kmpl

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

3. Bajaj Pulsar 150

Price: Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

The Pulsar brand has been around since 2001 and is a very popular range for Bajaj. The Pulsar 150 is still very much available and manages to balance power with its sturdy design. The bike is available in different variants and with single and dual disc brakes options and ABS. The former variants come with a 260mm front disc brake and 130mm rear drum while the top trim gets a 280mm front disc and 230mm rear disc combination. The twin disc version starts from Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The 149cc has an output of 13.8bhp and 13.25Nm of torque.

Specs Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine 149.5cc Power 13.8bhp Torque 13.25Nm Gearbox 5-speed Economy 47kmpl

4. Hero Xtreme 160R

Price: Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom

The Xtreme 160R is a sporty commuter motorcycle that replaces the Xtreme Sports. Regarding the power-to-weight ratio, the Xtreme 160R is one of the best in its segment. With the 163cc motor churning out 15bhp and 14Nm of torque, the Hero motorcycle only weighs 139.5kg. According to Hero, the Xtreme 160R does 0-60kmhph in 4.7 seconds. The bike comes with all-LED lights — front, rear and indicators and an LCD instrument console with five levels of brightness feature. It is available in both single and twin-disc brakes.

Specs Hero Xtreme 160R Engine 163cc Power 15bhp Torque 14Nm Gearbox 5-speed Economy 49.65kmpl

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

5. TVS Apache RTR 160

Price: Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom

The RTR 160 is available in three variants and comes packed with features. The entry-level comes with single-channel ABS with rear drum brake, the mid and top variants get twin discs and dual-channel ABS. Additionally, the premium trim gets the TVSmartXonnect app enabling Bluetooth connectivity and Voice command features. The front headlamp and the tail lights are all LED. The RTR 160 comes with a slipper clutch and three riding modes — Urban, Sport and Rain. Powered by a 159.7cc engine, the RTR 160 has an output of 15.8bhp and 13.85Nm in Sport and 13.1bhp and 12.7Nm in Urban and Rain modes.

Specs TVS RTR 160 Engine 159.7cc Power 15.8bhp (Sport), 13.1bhp (Urban / Rain) Torque 13.85Nm (Sport), 12.7Nm (Urban / Rain) Gearbox 5-speed Economy 45kmpl

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.