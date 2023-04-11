More proof of the resurrection of Hero Karizma: New spy images

The latest spy images of the new 200cc plus production-ready motorcycle confirm that Hero MotoCorp is bringing back the iconic Karizma.

Hero MotoCorp is known to ride the well-trodden conservative path and hence it is the undisputed leader in the commuter segment. Things will soon change as the company is going to take attack the 200cc segment with the much-awaited new Karizma XMR. The company has registered two trademarks — Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: What to expect?

Hero MotoCorp is leaving no stone unturned as it gears up to launch the fully faired iconic Karizma. Like the Xtreme 200S, the 2023 Karizma will have the fairing all the way down to the engine. What is interesting to note is that the new supersport motorcycle will house the side mirrors on the fairing like the previous version of the Karizma. Showing its sporty prowess, the riding stance is expected to be on the aggressive side and is expected to get clip-on handlebars. The foot pegs are positioned slightly high and pushed back for a better lean angle. Based on the spy images, the new Karizma also sports a split saddle for better comfort and support for the rider.

The Karizma gets all LED lights including headlights, tail lamps and indicators. It comes equipped with traditional telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock along with front and rear disc brakes.

Image: MotorBeam

No details of the brand-new engine have been revealed, but the new 210cc motor will be liquid-cooled. Also, as the Karizma XMR 210 will be the flagship model for Hero MotoCorp, it will be more powerful than the Xtreme 200S.

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Competition Check

As Hero MotoCorp is making a late entry into this segment, the new Karizma XMR 210 will have its hands full as it will take on Bajaj Pulsar RS200, which starts from Rs 1.71 lakh, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 at Rs 1.92 lakh and the KTM RC 200 available for Rs 2.15 lakh, all ex-showroom. Also keeping an eye on the power output of the 2023 Karizma’s rivals, the RS200 is powered by a 200cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 24bhp and 18.7Nm of torque. The Gixxer SF 250 and the RC 200 come packed with a 250cc oil-cooled engine that belts out 26bhp and 22.2Nm of torque and a 24.6bhp 200cc liquid with 19.2Nm respectively.

