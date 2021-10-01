More Powerful Hero Xpulse 200 4V officially teased: Launch soon

Hero MotoCorp has officially teased the upcoming Xpulse 200 4V on its social media handles. The new Hero Xpulse 200 with a 4-valve head will be more powerful than the existing Xpulse 200 that gets a 2-valve configuration.

Hero Xpulse 200 is a very popular adventure motorcycle in India. Also, it is the most affordable dual-purpose motorcycle currently on sale in the country. The Xpulse 200 is a great off-roader, however, it feels a bit underwhelming while riding on open highways. That’s because it isn’t very powerful but now soon things will change for good. Hero MotoCorp has officially teased the new Xpulse 200 4V on its social media handles and this more powerful Xpulse 200 will be launched in India soon.

Watch Video | Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review:

The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been already spied on test in India before and recently, it was also showcased at a dealer meet that reveals some more details about this motorcycle. The new Xpulse 200 4V will get minor cosmetic changes which include a new dual-tone colour scheme, attractive graphics on the body panels and a ‘4valve’ decal on the fuel tank. It will get updated switchgear too. Also, it seems that this time around, the company will offer the customers an option to purchase the Xpulse 200 with the Rally kit fitted straight from the factory.

Currently, the Hero Xpulse 200 is powered by a BS6 compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve engine and it even gets Hero’s XSens programmed fuel injection technology. This motor churns out 18.04 HP of power at 8500 RPM and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V with a 4-valve head will be more powerful than the existing Xpulse 200 that gets a 2-valve configuration and it is expected to develop around 20 HP of power. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Talking about the launch timeline and price, the new Hero Xpulse 200 4V will be launched in India very soon. As of now, the Xpulse 200 is priced at Rs 1,23,150, ex-showroom Delhi. The upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V is expected to demand a slight premium over the current model. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-X, Honda CB 200X, etc. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

