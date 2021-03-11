More powerful 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched: Price, specs, features, all details

In addition to the increased power output, the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has also become lighter with a 2 kg weight reduction.

TVS Motor Company has launched the new 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V in India. The biggest highlight of the new model is that it now offers an increased power output of 17.4 hp. In comparison, the engine on the outgoing model used to churn out 15.6 hp and hence an increment of 1.8 hp can be seen. On the other hand, the peak torque output is rated at 14.73 Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The bike comes with an all-new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and all-LED headlamp with claw-styled LED position lamps. In addition to the increased power output, the motorcycle has also become lighter and sees a 2 kg weight reduction.

That said, while the disc variant now weighs 147kg, the drum variant now tips the scales at 145 kg. Both variants of the bike feature a single-channel ABS for better safety and more effective braking. The new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V will be available in three colours options namely Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. The bike is priced at Rs 1,10,320 for the disc and Rs 1,07,270 for the drum brake variant. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghashyam Dighole, Head – (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company, said that backed by 38 years of racing pedigree, the new 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers best-in-class performance with enhanced power to weight ratio and also increased torque, offering the customers better-riding experiences along with advanced technologies. He adds that TVS Apache has always been committed to scaling higher benchmarks for customer satisfaction and the company is confident that these enhancements will further strengthen the success story of our TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle.

