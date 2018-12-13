More powerful 2019 KTM RC 390 spotted testing! Launch with new features and styling soon

It's been about two years KTM updated the 390 Duke and it was a thorough update giving the Duke a new engine and more equipment. However, the RC 390 was only mildly updated with a ride-by-wire throttle and a belly pan. This time though, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer will upgrade the RC bringing it at par with the Duke. The new RC 390 will come with an engine compliant with the new emissions standards, considering India will move on to BSVI by 2020.

The first change that catches attention on the new KTM RC 390 is the all-new bodywork with the huge one-piece flyscreen up front. It is, in fact, much larger than the previous model and should promise improved wind protection. It will also feature a colour TFT instrument cluster, that it'll share with the 390 Duke along with the LED headlamp.

Photo: MCN

The overall dimensions of the RC 390 appear to be larger with larger fairings and a bigger fuel tank. While some riders have found the current RC 390 to be a little cramped, the new bigger and roomier body should promise otherwise.

The new KTM RC 390 is expected to get a new suspension setup, along with new brakes and a more powerful engine. The trellis frame seems to have been tweaked but it could be only for the test mule and may not make it to the production version.

The current generation KTM RC 390 is priced at around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new RC 390 to be priced slightly higher by around Rs 10,000-15000. Like the current model, the new RC will compete with Kawasaki Ninja 300 which is priced at Rs 2.98 lakh and TVS Apache RR 310 at Rs 2.23 lakh. In terms of performance, the Ninja 400 is more of a capable competition against the RC 390, however, the price gap is way higher with the Ninja 400 carrying a tag of Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom).