More powerful 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R bookings open: To retain ‘most affordable litre-class supersport’ tag

The new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is all set to be launched in India soon. The Japanese manufacturer has recently announced that the bookings for the new 2019 model have commenced in India at a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. Like the 2018 model, the new 10R will also be sold in limited numbers. The company also stated in a press statement that bookings for the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R can be made from 26th April to 30th May. Having said that, if you are planning to buy the new model, you need to be quick before the limit of the booking numbers is reached and the bike gets sold out for India. Kawasaki says that the customers can expect the delivery of their motorcycles by the mid of June this year.

The biggest change on the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is the engine. The motor on the new model develops 3 hp more, taking the maximum power output to 203 hp in comparison to 200 hp on the previous model. Like the previous model, the new Ninja ZX-10R will also be locally assembled in India and hence, you can expect a competitive price tag. The 2018 model used to retail at a price of Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the 2019 model to cross the Rs 13 lakh mark. Even after a significant price hike, the new 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will be the most affordable litre-class supersport motorcycle that you can buy in India.

The new 10R will continue to challenge the likes of other litre-class players in the segment like the Honda CBR1000RR and the BMW S1000RR. The Honda and Beemer, however, demand a significantly higher price compared to the Ninja. BMW Motorrad is also prepping up for the launch of the new generation S1000RR in India and hence, one can see that things in the litre-class territory are all spicing up.

