Monsoon’s approaching, so is the riding season: Here’s how to ride in wet road conditions

You've most likely ridden before when it's pouring with rain and you had fun as you reached your destination without overthinking much as to how different is it to ride on wet roads anyways. But it's the contingencies you've got to be prepared for and there are more of those on wet surfaces. More than the grip under the tyres and throttle control, the concern is to focus where you're going since visibility is gravely affected and you don't want to make a hasty decision to overtake since you're soaking wet either. The riding season has been on for a lot of us but it's only now the heat is dialling down a bit and the rides can be more enjoyable without having to deal with heat strokes, but then there is the matter of dealing with wet roads. So, there are some simple things to keep in mind if you know the road is slippery.

Visor – keep it clean

Vision is extremely important while riding and it is even more so with water pouring from the sky. A mucky visor will make matters worse, so keep it clean. Some measures you can take are using a pinlock insert for the visor to prevent fog on the inside or you could use anti-fog spray. Furthermore, there are rain repellent sprays that make water slip off from the visor more easily.

Distance - maintaining a safe one

The stopping distance for your motorcycle will be increased substantially on wet roads, so consider increasing the distance between the motorcycle and the vehicle ahead in case they hit the emergency brake. Also, the visibility is lower to the reaction times will be increased a bit as well.

Deep water – how to cross it

Don't be a hero and go flat out if you don't know what lies underneath the water. If you must enter deep water, do so slowly and try to avoid braking. Extra caution is required especially if the water is about reaching the level of the exhaust. Keep the throttle on to avoid water running into the exhaust.

Tyres - the right ones

Tyre tech has come a long way and now allows better water decimation and comparatively better grip on wet surfaces. However, if you've got slick tyres that have worked wonders for you on dry, they simply won't work as well as touring tyres or all-purpose ones. Tyre pressure must be optimised sine the treads won't work well if it's too high or too low.

Electronic aids – use them

After the latest government mandate on two-wheeler safety came into effect recently, ABS (anti-lock braking system) is compulsory on motorcycles 125cc and above. If your motorcycle has other electronics like traction control, use them. Keep the ABS active, bring down the power of your bike allows. Some motorcycles have the 'wet mode' which softens the suspension - use it.

Braking in the wet - how to do it safely

Practice a bit on a consistent, empty stretch of road to understand the brake force and how much is needed. Build up the pressure on the brake lever gradually, focussing on the front brake, to get more feedback from the brakes and tyres. When a tyre is getting close to skidding it loses speed rapidly before lock up.

If you're focussing on your tyre's behaviour under braking, you'll feel it on your hand and to control the skid, all you need to do is release the pressure on the lever and the wheel will roll and you can continue to slow down in control.

The key is just to be a little extra cautious. Sudden changes in throttle or braking can unsettle the motorcycle. Be gentle and smooth on the brakes. If you're riding on twisty roads, minimise your lean as much as possible to increase the contact patch.

If you are planning to ride in the rain, invest in waterproof riding gear and equipment because it can't be a happy ride if you're soggy and annoyed.