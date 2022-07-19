Monsoon riding tips to keep you safe. Here are some essential monsoon riding tips to keep you safe while also enjoying the weather.

The monsoon has started showering us with blessings in many ways and has prepared the roads with some nasty hidden surprises as well. Roads especially become treacherous for two-wheeler riders, since cars at least have a roof to keep the occupants dry. Here are some monsoon riding tips to keep you safe.

Slow down

The first and foremost rule is to slow down. Reducing the speed gives riders more time to react to situations and come to halt if needed, safely. Also, keep in mind that the contact patch between a motorcycle tyre and the road is extremely small, meaning the rains can reduce traction to a great extent, so just slow down.

Carry raingear

Being prepared is an important step. Carry wet weather gear, and if you think that it is about to rain, put on the wet gear. Always try to get into waterproofs before the rain because once its starts, water may get into the gear and soak your jacket and trousers. Also remember, rain gear made for motorcycling is different compared to hiking/regular waterproofs.

Be visible

Visibility is key during the rainy season, be it for the rider to see, or be seen. Wear bright riding gear, preferably high visibility ones. This helps other motorists see riders in the gloomy weather as everyone struggles with reduced visibility. Also, stay in the centre of the left lane, this helps other road users see you better.

Start early, finish early

Riding long distances in the monsoon can be tricky, so before heading out, plan your destination. Leave at the first break of light and wind up the day’s ride at dusk. The goal is to cover maximum distance safely, so do not continue to ride after dark. This increases the risk of road accidents significantly, so plan the route, and reach the day’s destination before dark.

Easy on the twisties

Twisty roads are great fun on dry roads to push motorcycle and rider limits, however, during the monsoon, take it easy. Do not lean into corners too much, as traction will be low and mid-corner braking and corrections will be harder, if not impossible. Just take it easy.

Seal away your electronics

Carry zip lock pouches and plastic bags. These come in handy to store away all electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, GPS (if they are not waterproof), cameras, laptops, chargers, etc. Water can get into every nook and corner and the last thing one needs is to be left stranded without a mobile phone. Just seal them and keep them away safe.

Helmet – full-face is the way to go

Choosing to wear a full-face helmet over any other design available in the market today cannot be stressed enough. Choose something that covers your head fully, is comfortable, and with a visor. This keeps the rain away from piercing your eyes, instead, helping you pay more attention on the road. Choose a good helmet, because safety never has a price.

Lights, indicators, action!

Check all lights before setting off — headlights (low and high beams), indicators, hazards (if equipped), tail lamps, and brake lights. DO not set off before fixing any of them if broken, because as mentioned earlier, visibility is key and lights help.

Keep tyres in check

Tyres play an important role when it comes to tackling wet weather. Firstly, ensure that the tread is in good condition and it has the right pressure. Second, if you are using more off-road oriented tyres, traction will be lower compared to road tyres, so either ride slower, or change to road tyres before setting off.