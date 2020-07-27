Monday Blues killer! This mean-looking modified Bajaj Dominar is called ‘Diablo Cyclops’ for a reason

The Diablo Cyclops by K-Speed gets the same diamond-cut finished alloy wheels and the brake set up as the stock Dominar 400. Upfront, the off-road scrambler gets a mean-looking face with a small rounded headlamp and we believe it looks predatory in the dark. More details here.

K-Speed from Thailand has come up with another creation! The custom-house has modified a Bajaj Dominar 400 into a mean-looking off-road scrambler. The bike, as you must have read in the headline, has been named ‘Diablo Cyclops’ and we believe there is an interesting reason behind it. Diablo is a Spanish word meaning Devil and Cyclops is a member of a race of savage one-eyed giants. Very clearly, the bike justifies its name as it is full of aggression and a lot of oomph. The Diablo Cyclops made its debut at 2020 Bangkok International Motor Show and we are quite sure that it must have generated a huge amount of interest among the visitors. Now digging into the details of the bike itself to understand what all has gone into the mod job.

First, the fenders on the bike have been removed and chunky knobby tyres have been fitted at both ends that not only lend a lot of character to the bike but also seem to serve the purpose better. The Diablo Cyclops also gets custom crash guards along with a Motive-sourced underbody exhaust system. The seat and the handlebar are custom made too and so are the controls and switches. The bike has a single saddle and the rear is completely exposed to give that macho stance and a pure uncompromised appeal.

The diamond-cut finished alloy wheels and the brake set up have been borrowed from the stock Dominar 400. Upfront, the off-road scrambler gets a mean-looking face with a small rounded headlamp and we believe it looks predatory in the dark. Talking of powertrain, the bike gets power from the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that powers the stock Dominar 400. The motor sees no changes in the Diablo Cyclops.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.