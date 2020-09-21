Monday Blues killer! Benda’s inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

A rear tyre chunkier than the one on the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy along with a 680cc inline four cylinder engine are some of the key highlights of an absolutely smashing looking cruiser concept named Benda LF-01. Here's more!

Remember the mean-looking Asura 400 naked streetfighter? Well, the same was made by Benda – a Chinese manufacturer that is known for some appealing two-wheeler designs. Now, very recently, Benda has taken the wraps off its new cruiser concept better known as the LF-01. That said, the bike is still some time away from hitting the production lines. The first thing that we would like to mention about the Benda LF-01 concept is that it looks absolutely breathtaking. The concept model was recently showcased at the Asian Motor Show and was certainly a head-turner at the event. Now, here comes the most interesting part! At the heart of the Benda LF-01 sits a 680cc inline-four-cylinder engine. The motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 97 hp at 12,000 rpm.

For a cruiser, the said figures are certainly impressive. Talking of the riding position, the Benda LF-01 has a low seat height of 695mm and the forward set footpegs along with the wide handlebar promises a comfortable stance. The motorcycle tips the scales at 215 kg. Suspension system comprises of USD forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The beast comes to a halt with the help of twin disc brakes upfront along with a single disc unit at the rear. The rear end looks absolutely smashing where the bike features a massive and chunky 310/35-18 section tyre which in fact is fatter than the one on the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Benda coming to the Indian shores seem a far idea as of now. However, if it does and prices the LF-01 well, the bike may turn out to be a worthy alternative to the likes of Harley-Davidson and the upcoming Royal Enfield’s 650cc flagship cruiser. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source – www.newmotor.com.cn

