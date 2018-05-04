Modified Triumph Thruxton R looks from 1950s but can do Blitzkrieg on a race track

Triumph Thruxton R in itself is one gorgeous example of motorcycle designing, but there will always be those who yearn for improvement. The Thruxton R is a Cafe Racer, it has the word racer in its character. But hand one of these to a race engineer and the result is an ultra classy Triumph Thruxton R ready to take on the track. Calum Pryce-Tidd, a bike builder in Europe, believes that it is important to retain a production bike's practicality and not make it difficult to ride. The core of the Thruxton R has been retained and Calum worked around weight reduction and other upgradations. Calum from deBolex describes his build as “a combination of effortless style and a fundamental quality.”

The custom Triumph Thruxton R draws its design inspiration from the 50s and 60c racing era. The concept comes from the era's race car engineering when heavy steel bodies were removed from saloons and sports cars, replacing them with lightweight aluminium bodies and improving the chassis and performance.

Prince Mateen of Brunei commissioned the custom Triumph Thruxton R build and considering that the prince is a Sandhurst military academy graduate, a qualified helicopter pilot and a national-level sportsman, the custom house deBolex were faced with some really high standards to meet.

Calum and his partner Des Francis were influenced by early TT racers and also added a unique modern twist. The custom Triumph Thruxton R was given stainless steel spokes, wrapped in Metzeler Racetec tyres.

The original suspension on the stock Triumph Thruxton R are good in their stock form, but deBolex gave it new fork upgrade and rear shock from the British racebike specialist Maxton. They upgraded the front brakes to Brembo’s 484 callipers and 320mm discs from ISR.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“For the controls, we added Magura HC3 master cylinders with a hydraulic clutch conversion, which gives a smooth and lightweight clutch feel,” Calum says. “Venhill Engineering supplied brake lines with stainless steel fixings.”

The ECU and fly-by-wire control unit are now mounted under the seat and tail, compressed into a neat and lightweight package fed by a tiny Shorai battery. DeBolex have also added ‘Race’ and ‘Town’ riding maps, and a Cordona quick shifter—making the Thruxton R very easy to ride.

Source: Bikeexif