Royal Enfield Thunderbird’s amazing transformation into a naked streetfighter in pictures!

Royal Enfield motorcycles serve as a great base for custom bike builds, a fact verified time and again by talent from around the world. That is also one of the reasons why we feature modified Royal Enfield motorcycles on Express Drives often. Today's feature comes from Mumbai by Haldankar Customs, who completely transformed a Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350's personality. The Thunderbird 350 is rather a very popular cruiser in India and turns out it has the potential to look great a naked streetfighter.

Frankly, the only aspect retaining Royal Enfield in the modified Thunderbird 350 is the engine. The character and stance have been completely converted to that of a streetfighter. The end result looks nothing like a Thunderbird 350 and is rather appealing.

Haldankar Customs have called their creation X350 and it does have an X-factor in its now performance-oriented disposition. The round fuel tank has been replaced with a sculpted one and it has been added with KTM's USD suspension as well.

The original spoke wheels have been replaced with black alloy wheels. Speaking of electronics, the headlamp now comprises of a six-unit LED cluster, an extra light near the handlebar and the indicators LED as well. It gets a custom semi-digital instrument cluster.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350's original split seat has been replaced with a one-piece long seat. It gets a fat tyre at the rear which is also rounder, promising substantial lean angles. The custom house has also replaced the standard rear disc with petal disc.

Powertrain on the modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 remains the same. It is powered by a 346 cc, air-cooled engine producing 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. However, it gets a custom exhaust and the modification has lowered its overall weight which should assist in better performance.