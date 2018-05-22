Modified Royal Enfield: Thunderbird 350 with glass fuel tank looks like it came from Bioshock game

Today's custom bike feature comes from the past, so does its entire appeal with the only difference that it a modern retro combo. If any of you have played the game Bioshock, you'll know what am I on about. The blend of retro appeal and modern tech in the game makes it unique, and so is the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 as the Destiny Angel. The custom job was done by R&G Custom and the most intriguing modification on the bike is the fuel tank, crafted out of glass. While it looks brilliant, one is forced to imagine if the usability on real roads declines because, well, glass is brittle. But R&G don't think so.

Raju and Ganesh from R&G Custom assure that the 13-litre glass fuel tank on the modified Royal Enfield is toughened, highly tempered, shockproof and shatterproof - which essentially means that it not only looks good, it is good for practical use as well. The tank is housed in a metal casing and but obviously, the fuel is visible. It might help to fill it with 97 octane fuel which looks prettier, just a layman idea.

The inspiration for the glass tank modification to the Thunderbird 350 came from meeting "international standards". Ganesh told Weroyalriders that he met someone from the Netherlands who showed him a picture of a motorcycle that had a glass fuel tank. R&G Customs took it as a challenge and the end result was the very creative Destiny Angel.

It wasn't easy fitting a glass fuel tank on the modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird. The two had several failed attempts before landing the right one. Besides the glass fuel tank, the custom bike has been redesigned very tastefully. It truly is unlike any custom Royal Enfield we've featured.

The custom built Royal Enfield, with its vintage styling, modern Koshi Fish paint job, leather seat with a small saddle bag beneath it, give it a very unique appearance. The custom job took three months to complete. It also gets an in-house custom built handlebar, headlamp unit, fenders and more.