Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

It's not a great-looking custom build, but nonetheless, Bengaluru-based Bulleteer have done a commendable job if someone really does want their Royal Enfield to look like a Harley.

Sports-oriented motorcycles may be catching on in India but the love for cruisers remains intact which is also why Royal Enfield updated its Thunderbird lineup to Meteor 350. But if you’ve already got a Thunderbird 350, Bulleteer Customs happen to have some makeovers for the bike up their sleeve. This one called Odyssey draws inspiration from a Harley-Davidson CVO with custom fairing and panniers. The Thunderbird fits the bill as a bagger for it offers a cruiser-style stance but it is quite a compact bagger, considering how huge they are. It’s not a great-looking custom build, but nonetheless, Bengaluru-based Bulleteer have done a commendable job if someone really does want their Royal Enfield to look like a Harley.

Under the skin, the Odyssey remains the same ol’ TB 350. The most notable change is of course the addition of the broad fairing and windscreen up front, panniers on either side and a top box at the rear. The modifications may have added some weight to the bike but will provide a load of storage space.

The seat has been replaced with an aftermarket one. It rides on alloy wheels and speaking of aftermarket, it also gets an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, along with rearview mirrors, exhaust and tyres that have also been replaced.

Powered by the same 346cc single-pot engine, the Odyssey would make 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. A bagger would be complete if it boasts a music system. We’re not sure if the Odyssey has one or Bulleteer would perhaps add one.

