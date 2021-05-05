Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

It's not a great-looking custom build, but nonetheless, Bengaluru-based Bulleteer have done a commendable job if someone really does want their Royal Enfield to look like a Harley.

By:May 5, 2021 11:52 AM

Sports-oriented motorcycles may be catching on in India but the love for cruisers remains intact which is also why Royal Enfield updated its Thunderbird lineup to Meteor 350. But if you’ve already got a Thunderbird 350, Bulleteer Customs happen to have some makeovers for the bike up their sleeve. This one called Odyssey draws inspiration from a Harley-Davidson CVO with custom fairing and panniers. The Thunderbird fits the bill as a bagger for it offers a cruiser-style stance but it is quite a compact bagger, considering how huge they are. It’s not a great-looking custom build, but nonetheless, Bengaluru-based Bulleteer have done a commendable job if someone really does want their Royal Enfield to look like a Harley.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Under the skin, the Odyssey remains the same ol’ TB 350. The most notable change is of course the addition of the broad fairing and windscreen up front, panniers on either side and a top box at the rear. The modifications may have added some weight to the bike but will provide a load of storage space.

Also read: Top 10 custom Royal Enfields from 2020: Bullet, Himalayan, Interceptor with brand new personalities

The seat has been replaced with an aftermarket one. It rides on alloy wheels and speaking of aftermarket, it also gets an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, along with rearview mirrors, exhaust and tyres that have also been replaced.

Powered by the same 346cc single-pot engine, the Odyssey would make 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. A bagger would be complete if it boasts a music system. We’re not sure if the Odyssey has one or Bulleteer would perhaps add one.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

May 2021 bike discounts: Kawasaki Versys 650, Vulcan S, W800, Ninja 1000SX prices explained

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Bajaj Group commits Rs 200 crore towards these Covid-19 relief measures

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV teaser released: Maruti S-Presso, Tata HBX rival reveal soon

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

May 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 27,000 of on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

BluSmart electric cabs offer 50 percent off on all rides & rentals for medics

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Tata Altroz, Nexon infotainment systems get these new updates

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Covid-19 Relief! Mahindra deploys 100 vehicles to supply oxygen in these 7 Indian cities

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Renault Kiger price increased: Magnite, Nexon rival costlier by this much

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.83 lakh mark in April 2021

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

Veteran Jaguar designer, Wayne Burgess, to head Ola Electric vehicle design

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

April 2021 bike, scooter sales: Suzuki reports highest-ever tally, TVS sees 33% M-o-M decline

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Honda N7X concept SUV unveiled: Ideal 7-seater Hyundai Alcazar rival in India

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

Find your new Nissan Magnite booking with track my car option: Details explained

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto reports second-highest ever exports at over 2.20 lakh units

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

April 2021 car sales: Mahindra, Honda register monthly growth while Maruti, Hyundai decline

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa official accessories revealed: Free seat cowl for first 101 customers in India