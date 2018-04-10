Modified Royal Enfield Soorma! Minimalist yet stunning work by Rajputana Customs

Royal Enfield motorcycles have always been a preferred choice for the customisers and the trend seems to be growing even more now. Jaipur based Rajputana Customs' yet another mod job, better known as 'Soorma' brings to light one such mod job that has been done tastefully. So, this Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Soorma is based on the Bobber philosophy. This means that the motorcycle gets a minimalistic bodywork and a single floating saddle that gives it a lot of character. The Royal Enfield Soorma gets a rounded headlamp up front that lends it an old-school appeal. The motorcycle has been fitted with chunky tyres at both ends that offer the bike a respectable stance. The neatly chiseled fuel tank ends up in a pointed manner towards the saddle and it looks fascinating in that glossy green paint finish.

The exhaust of the Royal Enfield Bullet Soorma ends up just before the rear tyre and it is also painted in green. Braking to the Soorma is taken care of with the help of a disc brake at the front along with a drum brake for the rear. The motorcycle gets one rear view mirror that has been fitted towards the right at the end of the handlebar in a downward fashion.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 500 Soorma gets golden accents that make up for a majestic combination with the shiny green shade. The levers on this Royal Enfield Soorma have been painted in golden that offer a premium treatment. In case you wish to get your motorcycle this treatment, you will have to spare a whopping Rs 6.5 lakh for it. The price excludes the donor bike and you will have to wait for five months to finally take the delivery of the modified bike. Stay tuned with us as we will bring more such mod jobs soon!