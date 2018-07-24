Modified Royal Enfield: One look at this sleek cafe racer kit will make you want to transform your Bullet

Royal Enfield is one of the very few motorcycle brands in the world which have remained true to their original selves, both in terms of mechanics and aesthetics. While the brand is now diversifying into new designs, for example, Royal Enfield Himalayan and Thunderbird X, the timeless Royal Enfield Bullet still carries the original Royal Enfield characteristics. It has, however, also been serving as a canvas for custom bike builders to express their own renditions. One such comes from Jay Patel of J&D Custom Motorcycles. And, the best part is that it is a kit that can be bolted on to Bullet motorcycles.

Jay worked, picking inspiration from a 1957 example, to create a 35-part kit that can be fitted on to Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles both old and new, turning stock bikes into sleek cafe racers.

To give the Royal Enfield Bullet a complete cafe racer treatment, J&D Custom Motorcycles worked on a new bodywork - which includes a front fairing, scalloped tank, and a seat and tail unit. And, all this can be fitted without any cutting, grinding or welding.

The cafe racer kit is more than just aesthetics transformation. The riding stance, handling and electrics have been revised as well. The kit also includes a new set of wheels both front and rear.

The modified Royal Enfield Bullet has also been fitted with a revised swingarm, newly machined triples, clip-ons, and a complete loom kit to hide the wiring. If you do have a Royal Enfield Bullet that needs a breath of fresh air, this cafe racer kit is one great way to start.