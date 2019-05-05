Modified Royal Enfield: Interceptor 650 with a gorgeous upswept exhaust looks downright fantastic!

This is not the first time we're featuring a custom build from Thrive Motorcycles, and the reason is simple - they are pretty darn good. The last one we featured was a neatly finished, brilliant looking scrambler based on a Bullet 350. Now, we've got an Interceptor 650 given a touch of modern and also a smiley face. The Royal Enfield 650 twins came as a boon for custom bike builders since they're simple both mechanically and electrically. Also, they're affordable.

Fabricators Indra Pratama and Barata Dwiputra of Thrive Motorcycles in Jakarta, Indonesia planned to expose the engine as the focus of the build and settled on a design that was a mix of old and new. So, they stripped the Interceptor of its fuel tank, battery box, fenders, side panels, and other brackets and guards.

Thrive reshaped the rear frame, replaced the twin shock suspension setup with a monoshock arrangement adapted from Suzuki GSX-R600, along with a swingarm. The front forks were also replaced with a custom unit.

The modified Interceptor 650 was given 17-inch forged aluminium Enkei wheels from a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R - a size down from the stock spoke wheels. For tyres, it gets super-sticky Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa - 120/70 in front and 150/70 at the back.

The brakes have been upgraded with Brembo units with dual discs up front with M4 callipers and a twin-piston setup at the rear. The clutch has been upgraded to a hydraulic system, and a pair of Brembo RCS master cylinders now sits on the custom bars. These are from Thrive’s own T/H/R/V catalog of aftermarket parts, along with the bar-end blinkers and footpegs.

More conventional lighting (and a touch of irreverence) comes from the big circular ‘Daylighter’ lamp made by the Arizona company KC HiLiTES, mounted low down on the left side under the tank.

After more than 600 man-hours of work, Thrive finished this stunning Interceptor with a teal green and champagne color combo, which reminds us of Aston Martin and Lotus racing colors.

Source: BikeExif