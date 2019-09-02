Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 scrambler: Fit for Max of Mad Max Fury Road

Even with a slump in the automobile sector in India, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has found a path to success that it refuses to leave. In fact, it is currently the best-selling motorcycle in the naked streetfighter segment in the UK. While customers enjoy their Interceptors, the custom bike builders are finding ways to come to up with different iterations of it. The one we're featuring today comes from K-Speed and to say the least, the Interceptor 650 in this new scrambler avatar looks more capable than ever. It now looks like a Max from Mad Max: Fury Road would love this as his ride.

Beginning with a very unusual feature in K-Speed's Interceptor 650 scrambler is the instrument cluster which isn't placed on the same ol' position above the handlebar and finds new placement vertically stacked on the side of the engine.

The most notable change on the modified Royal Enfield Interceptor, however, is the big knobby tyres that are responsible for most of its aggressive stance. The wheels are finished in black adding to the mean look. Exposed parts of the engines have been covered with a shield - finished in black, of course. The custom side panels are mesh so the airbox isn't choked.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Road Test Review: Royal Enfield now has exactly what it needed

The bike gets a metal bash plate, the rear has been redesigned for a minimalistic appeal and the saddle has been replaced with a custom one. The standard handlebar has been replaced with a custom pipe that is wider and it gets an LED headlamp. The front forks and the rear suspension seem to be stock.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is powered by a 648cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 47 hp and 52 Nm and is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The stock bike comes with a 320mm disc upfront and a 240mm disc at the rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS.