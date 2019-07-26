Modified Royal Enfield: Interceptor 650 ‘Desert Runner’ will send you running for the cheque book!

Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 has been one revolutionary chapter in the manufacturer's product lineup which had so far been dominated by trusty 'ol singles. The 650 is a newly-developed parallel twin and considering the refinement it offers, Royal Enfield have definitely tested it well. And like other RE models, the Interceptor also makes for a great platform for custom builds. We feature one every now and then for good reason. Custom builds showcase what can be done with a motorcycle and how much potential it has for betterment in terms of styling and performance.

The one we're featuring today comes from Texas and is very aptly called the 'Desert Runner'. Alan Stulberg’s crew at Revival Cycles was commissioned for this custom build months before the Interceptor 650 was ridden by the world media.

“The goal was to build a machine that harkened back to the days of Steve McQueen, and the ‘hare scrambles’ of California. And the ultimate goal was to enter it in the L.A.-Barstow to Vegas off-road race that happens every Thanksgiving,” Alan told Bikeexif.

The suspension setup on the Desert Runner includes forks from a DR-Z with upgraded springs that allow weight saving and more travel. The rear hub is stock, but at the front, there’s now a lightweight DR-Z hub and brake setup for extra offroad prowess.

The modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Desert Runner has been fitted with true off-road tyres, Michelin AC10s, which wouldn't be very pleasing on the highway but provide loads of traction in the dirt.

Revival also installed a vintage set of solid aluminum flat track handlebars, “to make sure the bars didn’t bend when we inevitably crashed in the dirt trying to make our Steve McQueen dreams come true!”

Eight inches of travel in the suspension meant there was an issue with the chain tension. “So we designed and machined a chain roller and a spring-loaded arm to keep everything happy.”

The Interceptor 650 Desert Runner has loads of ground clearance which also meant that Revival could tuck a custom stainless exhaust system under the engine protected by a hefty aluminium skid plate.

“We tested and tuned and put the bike through its paces, before loading it up and carrying it out to Los Angeles,” says Alan. Revival will do this customisation for $25-30,000 - a new Interceptor 650 included.

Source: Bikeexif