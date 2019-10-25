Rudra 650, a modified Royal Enfield Interceptor that is minimalistic yet stunning!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was launched in November last year and it has been rather effortless for it to rise to popularity. Like all Royal Enfield motorcycles, the Interceptor 650 is also a big hit with custom bike builders in India and abroad. We often feature some of these fantastic-looking builds and today's feature comes from Bulleteer Customs. Based on an Interceptor 650 and christened Rudra 650, it is one minimalistic and neat custom job. In fact, last year, the Bengaluru-based custom house built the cafe racer-style Rudra 350 based on a Thunderbird 350.

Rudra 650 doesn't ask for attention as the changes are subtle but even so it will turn heads with its red and black paint job as it looks distinct compared to its stock self. Most of the elements are stock, except Bulleteer have replaced the front forks with an upside-down unit and front disc may have been upgraded as well.

The front and rear fenders have been finished in black and shortened and the handlebar has been replaced with clip-on ones for a sportier riding stance. The exhaust has been left untouched and the fuel tank carries a neat red and black paint job.

It is powered by the same stock engine that powers the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 – a 647 cc, twin-cylinder air-oil cooled engine which churns out 47 bhp and 52 Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 alongside the cafe-racer Continental GT 650 is the most powerful motorcycle in the manufacturer's lineup currently. RE specifically developed and built the new parallel twin for its 650 twins.

The Interceptor 650's double-cradle chassis has been designed with inputs from Harris Performance, UK. Expect Royal Enfield to update the 650 twins with a BS-VI compliant engine.