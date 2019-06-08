Modified Royal Enfield Himalayan: Turbocharged and a seriously mean face!

Three Royal Enfield factory-approved custom builds to look out for - two Continental GT 650 and a Himalayan called MJR Roach. Now that is a gansta name. Have you seen it properly yet? The name goes with the personality and what makes it even more intriguing is that it is turbocharged! Yep, the engine eats more hot air to make more power. We don't have the numbers but we imagine that it is an impressive deal.

If you're familiar with the new PS4 game Days Gone, you'd probably want a motorcycle like this to stay ahead of the zombie wave and upgrade the motorcycle as you go along. Anyway, bringing the focus back to the MJR Roach.

The Himalayan has been changed from top to bottom. Up front, it gets upside down forks painted in gold and large spoke wheels wrapped shod with knobby tyres. The headlamp cluster has also been upgraded with four individual units and it's lost the windscreen.

Modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Bulleteer Customs built a ‘Hooligan’ and it looks great!

It gets a new single seat that appears to be wrapped in leather and the rear fender is cut short for an edgier finish. Also, the swingarm has been replaced with a single-sided unit and appears extended as well. At the rear, it gets a five-spoke alloy wheel.

The engine on this modified Royal Enfield Himalayan is that same but with a turbocharger, so it'll have power figures to go with it - well above the stock 24.5 hp. The custom house has also given it a new exhaust system to work better with the more air intake.