Eye-catching modified Royal Enfield Himalayan that looks like the Triumph Street Twin!

Royal Enfield was pretty much a revolutionary motorcycle in our market since it has been the most affordable adventure tourer in India. It is also a break from the cruiser style motorcycles that the brand has been dealing in since decades. And since adventure tourer and scrambler bikes have been gaining popularity in India, it's only sensible for a motorcycle manufacturer to build one. Royal Enfield motorcycles have always been popular amidst customiser bike builders and Grid7 Customs picked the ADV and transformed it into a scrambler.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scrambler looks like a premium offering and is quite like the Triumph Street Twin, especially with the paint job on the fuel tank and the leather seat. Grid7 Customs removed the front and rear fenders and instead installed short one at the front, along with one on top of it that gives it a bit of a beak.

The tyres have been replaced with large knobby ones and the exhaust system has been upgraded to provide a boost in power and torque. The front tyre is 120 mm wide while the rear is 140 mm.

The modified Royal Enfield Himalayan Scrambler has been given a custom seat and the single piece headlamp has been replaced with a twin format. The indicators have been repositioned as well.

You may also like: Modified Royal Enfield: Thunderbird 350 with glass fuel tank looks like it rolled out of Bioshock

It comes with a custom instrument console, rear lights, and number plate holder. The fuel tank is custom built and there are minor tweaks to the frame.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Scrambler uses the stock 411cc engine that produces 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. The Himalayan retails at Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The overall appeal of the custom-built Himalayan is definitely more premium and it now looks more of a capable off-roader.