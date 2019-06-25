Modified Royal Enfield Himalayan: Fantastic looking Dakar-style custom build is up for grabs

Royal Enfield Himalayan was quite the revolutionary product for the two-wheeler manufacturer as it opened a whole new avenue of riding for Royal Enfield customers – off the road. For a long time, the Himalayan remained the most affordable adventure motorcycle in India and that is what added to its popularity since adventuring was now open to a wider audience. Besides this, it also delivered a huge scope for custom-bike builders since it's affordable and capable. So, today we're featuring a fantastic-looking custom-built Royal Enfield Himalayan by Wrench Kings who've given it a fun rally vibe.

The motorcycle has been left largely unchanged underneath the new skin but it does have a new Akrapovic exhaust that's lighter, will have made it sound better and may have given it a couple of extra horsies. So, the upgrades are mostly cosmetic and improvement in usability.

The custom house replaced the Himalayan's original headlight and screen and gave it a rally-style front fairing. The front end now gets mesh panels with two LEDs and mesh inserts on the sides as well. There are two fog lights on the sides, a new bash plate, and a GPS above the instrument cluster.

Wrench Kings also customised the seat, built a new tail lamp housing and fitted it with Motogadget turn signals. There is a set of side panels that beef up the fuel tank and a short fender over on the rear. Also, it gets a jerry can on a custom mount.

It is powered by the same 411cc single-cylinder engine which puts out 24 hp and 32 Nm of torque. It sits on a split cradle frame and features a 41mm telescopic suspension up front and a monoshock at the rear. Royal Enfield Himalayan currently retails at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Like the Wrench Kings rendition of the Himalayan though? You can win it from the Netherlands-based custom house Wrench Kings since they're also doing a lottery competition. Head over to their Facebook page @WrenchKings to know more.