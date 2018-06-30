Modified Royal Enfield: Factory built custom Continental GT 535 ‘Dirty Duck’ loves to go off-road

We've all seen aftermarket motorcycle customisations, but there aren't many brands which carry out custom jobs at the factory level. And Royal Enfield does. The modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 535 is a brilliant and one of the neatest RE custom jobs we've ever come across. The Dirty Duck was created by a team at Royal Enfield using a Continental GT as the base, and the end result is a mix of classic, modernity, ruggedness and pure Royal Enfield. The Dirty Duck looks like it will confidently take on off-road trails.

Royal Enfield fitted the Duck with big and knobby tyres, replacing the stock tyres with the Continental TKC80 on original rims. An aluminium sump-guard was added to protect the engine and frame. The team shortened the frame at the rear to accommodate a luggage rack.

The seat of the modified Royal Enfield Continental GT Dirty Duck has been built by hand and wrapped in oiled leather. The fuel tank has been naturally rusted. About the Dirty Duck, Royal Enfield says that it can be pushed to its absolute limits.

The unique appeal and name of the motorcycle come from the snorkel, which has been handcrafted by the extraordinary craftsmen at Harris Performance. Additionally, the airbox has been modified to allow the passage of the straight-through exhaust, which makes the modified Continental GT Dirty Duck sound several times more than its capacity.

At the front end, the headlamp and instrument cluster were redesigned to be more durable and purposeful. Handcrafted to house two stacked projector lamps, number plate and a small, digital meter to replace the bulkier stock units. The new design also adds a GoPro camera up front to record all the fun the rider will have on the bike.