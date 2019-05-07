Modified Royal Enfield: Dakar-inspired Himalayan looks ready to take on dunes and dirt

Royal Enfield Himalayan came as a blessing for the off-road enthusiast as an ADV that was capable and light on pockets as well and it is one of the most affordable adventure touring motorcycles on sale in India. Speaking of off-road enthusiasts, Fuel Bespoke Motorcycles are ready to kick off their annual Scram Africa expedition - a 4000 km dirt tour of North Africa - specifically for classics and moderns classics. And of course, it serves as an excuse to work on a purpose-built machine.

The Spanish custom shop based their build on a 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan for its simple mechanics and electronics, along with relative compactness. The engine and power figure remain the same - a 411cc single-cylinder engine that makes 24.5 hp and 32 Nm.

“We think it can perform pretty well in the Atlas mountains and Morocco desert,” Fuel boss Karles Vives told Bikeexif, adding: “Speed is not as important as lightness, maneuverability and simplicity.”

“From the first time we saw the Himalayan,” he says, “we thought that inside that bike there was a potential rally bike from the 80s. It calls to mind motorcycles like the Yamaha XT500 or Honda XL, prepared for the first editions of the Paris Dakar. Simple, light and functional bikes.”

The classic appeal specifically comes from the enduro headlight and shroud, and a big fender up front. It gets a small Koso speedo, custom switchgear, and a set of foam rally grips. The ABS is now switchable. Fuel also gave it a USB charger.

The custom shop built a single saddle for the Himalayan scrambler, took off the passenger footpegs, converted the pillion area to a luggage rack, and added a minimal LED tail lamp.

Fuel also installed a Powertronic ECU to get the fueling just right—but that’s as far as the performance mods go. Reliability and simplicity were key factors here. Finishing kit includes a new set of indicators, grippy foot pegs, and a set of Pirelli MT 21 Rallycross tires on the stock 21F/17R wheels. And Karles made a point of thanking his regular suppliers, and his mechanic, Carles with a ‘C,’ for their input on the project.

“We will ride the Himalayan at the Scram Africa 2019 edition,” Karles assures us. “A trip to Africa where we ride through all kind of terrains, mud, asphalt, sand… a hard test for the bikes and the riders, a real challenge!”

Source: BikeExif