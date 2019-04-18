Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT: ‘Royal Scrambler’ looks vintage but can go serious off-roading

Royal Enfield Continental GT is already a great looking cafe racer, but then it offers a potential to custom bike builders like an empty canvas to a painter. Analog Motorcycles have a reputation to build some very neat and unique looking custom motorcycles, and when they had a go on the Continental GT - the result is downright fantastic. The 'Royal Scrambler' they built "is now probably the best handling Royal Enfield on the planet,” Tony Prust of Analog Motorcycles told Bikeexif.

The 2014 Continental GT that came to their shop for customisation didn't come with a specific brief but it had to be finished within six weeks. The Conti looks like a fast cafe but isn't exactly. After taking it out for a spin, Prust decided not to bother himself with outright speed and build on the strength the motorcycle offers - torque.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 'Royal Scrambler' (Photo: Bikeexif)

Hence, the custom house decided to build a scrambler-style motorcycle. The fuel tank was left untouched since it already has good lines, but Tony lifted up the front end. Lifting the front by 2 inches, the rear was lifted by 1.5 inches to match.

The front forks were customised by Race Tech and Analog got G3-S custom shocks for the rear. For road use, the Royal Scrambler uses a set of Continental TKC80 on powder-coated stock rims. The passenger footpegs were done away with and it now has a solo seat. Tony modified the subframe for the new seating plan and gave it a custom fender.

The modified Continental GT's fuel injection system was done away with for Amal carb conversion from Hitchcock Motorcycles. Exhaust solutions came from Cone Engineering and Tony built a high mount exhaust to look like a straight pipe.

For lighting, the Royal Scrambler has a 4.5-inch aftermarket headlight and a new version of Analog's 'Revolver' tail light. The speedo is a Koso DB01r. It gets Bitwell Whiskey Throttle and Lowbrow Customs' GT grips in oxblood red. Matching material for the seat and bar wrap was used, completing the whole colour scheme. The paint job was handled by Kiel's Kustoms with a mix of grey and silver. The Royal Scrambler is by far one of the best custom jobs we've seen on a Royal Enfield.