Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT: Hand-crafted bodywork and a helmet visor for a windshield

Royal Enfield Continental GT may have been pulled out of the market, but it left a lasting impression on young creative minds who still seek one of these cafe racers to work up their own rendition. One such custom-build comes from J&D Custom Co. Jay D Patel happens to have a soft corner for the 535cc single-cylinder Royal Enfield Continental GT and this be his third custom-built bike based on one. He'd so far worked on smaller machines and the Conti is the biggest he's worked on. And, to say the least, it is a neat job with a great mix of a retro and futuristic appeal.

For this project, Jay wanted to push his aluminum shaping skills as hard as possible. He’d done fuel tanks before—but this time he set out to build all the bodywork from scratch, with an aesthetic that would ride the line between vintage and futuristic.

He started by trimming and redesigning much of the frame. Then he built wireframes to predict the final outline, fine-tune the stance, and create a platform to start shaping on. The fairing was built out of three sections that were then welded together, and the tank includes a pair of small sight glasses.

Jay shortened the forks and built a new, longer swingarm, but decided to hold onto the Enfield’s twin, upside-down shocks. Then he fabricated a new stainless steel exhaust system, running the muffler up and through the frame. Some of the controls are stock, but there’s a new switch panel behind the windshield, knurled grips, and a few other little touches. Oh, and the actual windshield is a repurposed Royal Enfield helmet visor.

Source: Bikeexif