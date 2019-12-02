Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 custom-built as a smaller, nippier version of Indian FTR 1200

It has only been a little over a year for Royal Enfield 650 twins to have rolled out in the market and they've become a big hit in India and in international markets as well. With their classic styling, small price tag and just enough power, custom bike builders have also found a canvas in the 650 twins. It has, in fact, been months since we've featured any other Royal Enfield custom build beside the Interceptor or the Continental 650. Today's feature comes from Zeus Custom of Thailand where Mooyong, in only his second project with Royal Enfield, gave us something to be excited about.

Most of the customisation is in the rear of this brand new Continental GT 650. The rear end of the frame sweeps up to meet a waspish tail unit, and the twin shocks have been replaced with a YSS monoshock hooked up to a custom swingarm.

The custom build name comes from its handlebar design which curve up like moose horns to provide plenty of leverage for the rider—even though they are clip-ons, rather than one-piece units. The tank is essentially the stock Continental tank, and suits the tracker vibe perfectly.

The lines are cleverly echoed by the exhaust pipes, which are bent with a millimeter precision worthy of Auto Fabrica and fitted with discreet brass tips. The engine cases are powder coated black to give the pipes extra visual ‘pop.’

To level out the stance, Zeus trimmed the forks by an inch, modified the internals to match, and anodized the tubes in black and gold. The wheels and hubs are powder coated black and now shod with Dunlop flat track tyres.

But there are a couple of unusual modifications: a crash bar running the length of the top (there’s a matching mini bar on the tail unit) and a side-mounted gas cap.

“It’s not a ‘perfect’ design—we needed this bike to unique, We can add gas to around 75% capacity, enough for a relaxing ride (or racing). There is no problem with spillage or overflowing because there is rubber sealing as well, which we have tested,” Mooyong told Bikeexif.

Right now, ‘Moose’ is destined to be a show bike, but Mooyong’s intention is to make it streetable too. And it wouldn’t take much to make a road-legal version. With an 865cc S&S Big Bore Kit installed, it would be a smaller, zippier version of the Indian FTR 1200, perhaps.

Source: Bikeexif