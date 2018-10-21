Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Grasshopper looks ready for the dirt track!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield are now about a month from launch in India, but over the past year anticipation around them has grown immensely. While potential customers and fans in India are excited about the Royal Enfield twins, custom bike builders may be even more so. And for some inspiration, we have an example of a customised Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 by Analogue Motorcycles in the US. Basing their custom-build on the new Continental GT 650, Analogue transformed the motorcycle's stance from that of a cafe racer to supermoto.

With hints of bright green here and there, Analogue has called the modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 'Grasshopper'. Supermoto motorcycles race on tracks that include tarmac and dirt, and the Grasshopper looks rather ready to take on such a track.

Analogue Motorcycles US have completely transformed the design and appeal of the Continental GT 650. The engine has not tweaked but is now finished in black and gets custom air filters. The original seat has been replaced with a full length one.

Up front, the modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets KTM suspension setup that has been customised. It gets new handlebars with better grips. The headlamp has been replaced with a new unit and the Supermoto look is marked by a beak up front.

The standard tyres have been replaced with Michelin Pilot RS for better grip on 17-inch rims at both ends. Analogue has customised the entire rear frame and the twin silencer pipes have been neatly tucked under the rear seat.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 along with the Interceptor 650 will be launched in India on 14th November after several delays to the original launch timeline. Both the bikes will be powered by a 648cc oil-cooled parallel twin engine paired with an all-new 6-speed transmission. In terms of price, sources close to development have said that Royal Enfield will try to price the twins under Rs 3 lakh mark on the road.