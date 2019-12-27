Royal Enfield Cafe Racer kit by Autologue Design gives festive glow to Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield 650 twins have acted as wind to fire that had already bit alit amongst custom-bike builders all around the world. The custom scene is growing ever more in India as well now and a lot of it continues to be based on Royal Enfields. A prominent name in customising and performance upgrades is Autologue Design which has also for years produced bolt-on conversion kits for several motos in India. For the first time, they moved into Royal Enfield territory and the end result makes it perfect to roll out during the holiday season.

Autologue Design's bolt-on Royal Enfield 650 cafe racer kit called RECK (Royal Enfield Cafe Kit) pictured here is the second-generation body kit that was first showcased during 2019 Rider Mania last month.

The major changes made by the RECK 2 kit are the front fairing and the rear cowl (the kit comes with all the hardware required to fit these). The team made additional tweaks to the demo bike to demonstrate what can be done further to the Continental GT 650.

Besides the fairing and cowl, the Autologue RECK GT 650 wears other aftermarket components that include Motogadget Motoscope Pro gauge and M.view mirrors. The headlamp is LED with integrated turn indicators, finned covers for the factory side panels were 3D printed and can be bought separately. To top it all up, the bike's finished in a striking paint job with custom pinstriping and laser-cut badges.

The RECK 2 kit for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is priced at quite an affordable $200 (about Rs 14,000) and is a simple way to transform the bike's appeal to a more aggressive one without making many changes.