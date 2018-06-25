Modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 with turbocharger, unique paint is a visual treat and fast too!

It goes by the name Mo' Powa' and is originally a Royal Enfield Classic 500. A rendition so very unique but it still retains its traditional form. Mo Powa is a bit of a dragster with a stretched wheelbase and a lowered stance and is designed and styled with the word 'classic' in mind. The customisation job was carried out by the Royal Enfield Team, and to say the least, Mo' Powa' is one brilliant custom job. Using bright pink on a motorcycle is treading in dangerous waters, but the team has given the bike hints of pink in the right amount and on the right places.

Royal Enfield used a stretched Continental GT swing arm to lengthen Mo' Powa's wheelbase and lowered the forks with a stiffer spring. The standard handlebar was flattened, which ensures a more committed riding stance. Moving over to the rear of the bike, Mo' Powa' has been fitted with K-Tech shocks.

The most exciting modification, however, is the turbocharger. Royal Enfield opted for a carburetor instead of EFI (made very clear by the pink cross over the EFI logo). They also removed the air-box, replaced the fuel gauge by a boost gauge, and replaced the traditional key with a military-style switch - now that is cool!

The front wheel of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 a.k.a Mo' Powa' is the same but the rear one has been replaced with a new Excel Rim, which is larger than stock. The original tyres have been replaced with new and knobby Continental TKC70s, that give it better off-road capability. Another striking modification is the custom-built exhaust hand fabricated by Harris Performance.

While there are no official power and performance figures available, the Mo' Powa' would perhaps be a lot faster than the standard bike considering that it is fitted with a turbocharger.

The overall attention to detail is pretty darn fantastic with little thunderbolts and smileys at places. For someone who hasn't seen it, blue and bright pink paint job and smileys may not sound ideal for a dragster style motorcycle. But they see it once and they'll be convinced that it's done just right.