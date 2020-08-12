Meet Royal Enfield ‘Vajra’: Custom-built Classic 500 lighter and faster than Interceptor 650

Modified Royal Enfield Classic 500, tastefully called Vajra, has been given a complete overhaul of personality. Not only this, but it is now also more powerful, claiming a top speed bigger than Interceptor 650.

Aug 12, 2020
modified royal enfield classic 500 vajraPhoto: Facebook/Cycle City Customs

The custom bike building scene in India seems to be getting better and better with every build. The one we’re featuring today is not just a cosmetic job, it rather a complete overhaul both inside and out. Cycle City Customs from Ludhiana make it sound like a simple recipe – find a Royal Enfield Classic 500, give it a bigger cylinder block, upgrade brakes & tyres, put it on a strict diet, work up new bodywork, give it a custom paint job, and also a kickass new name. Well, that sounds anything but simple. The finished product boasts intricate attention to detail and most importantly is a much faster version of the stock Classic 500.

Cycle City have brought the Classic 500’s weight down by a whopping 43 kg which much lower than the standard bike that weighed in at about 187 kg. Called Vajra, this custom Classic gets a larger engine displacement thanks to a bigger cylinder block. It is now 612cc.

This combined with a weight of about 150 kg, the Royal Enfield Vajra packs some serious punch as Cycle City claim that it can now do speeds of up to 180 km/h which is considerably faster than currently the most powerful Royal Enfield – the Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650.

You may also like: Electric Royal Enfield Bullet ‘Photon’: No sound, no vibrations, no oil leaks & top speed of 112 km/h

Royal Enfield Classic 612 a.k.a Vajra gets a whole new front end with forks sourced from a KTM and larger disc brakes. Handlebars have been replaced with low clip-on ones to go with the cafe racer appeal. It gets a fat Pirelli at the rear, the exhaust has been fully custom-built, rear drum brake has been done away with and replaced with a disc. There are several new components that won’t be found on a stock Classic 500 such as gaskets, bearings, high-compression Wossner piston and Dynojet PC5 plug-in ECU.

