MiG-21 jet fighter makeover for Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a head turner!

Drawing inspiration from a brilliant machine, like MiG-21 for a motorcycle, sounds like a great idea. Enter Bulleteer Customs with their Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified with design cues from the big guy.

By:Updated: May 13, 2021 12:48 PM

How many here are a MiG fan? We’ll assume there are several hands raised in the classroom. It is really cool stuff, ain’t it? The Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 was designed in the then-Soviet Union and is still in service since 1959. The supersonic jet fighter capable of speeds of 2,229 km/h is in service in India as well. So, drawing inspiration from this brilliant machine for a motorcycle sounds like a great idea. Enter Bulleteer Customs with their Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified with design cues from the big guy.

Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 called Laila: Custom-built with Himalayan parts

The team came up with a fitting name for their build as well and called it the Fearless 650. The team have given the Interceptor quite a makeover completely changing its look with a turbine-inspired design for the front cowl. The stock headlamp has been replaced with an aftermarket LED. The motorcycle is finished in a dual-tone paint scheme with green and silver, and an IND badge in white on the left of the fuel tank.

Finishing the jet fighter look, it has rivets airbrushed onto it. The windshield has a smokey effect on it, the front forks are covered in gaiters and the stock alloys have been replaced with black multi-spoke ones. It is riding on new tyres as well, along with a new handlebar.

The Fearless 650 also gets ‘MIG’ badges painted on to it. The engine is blacked out but the exhaust pipe gets a silver finish to go with the Akrapovic cannister. It has been transformed into a single-seater with a diamond stitch finish on the seat. Over at the rear, the tail section gets a sloping cowl and an aftermarket LED tail lamp.

Being one of the most refined motorcycles ever to come out of Royal Enfield’s stable, the Interceptor 650 promises great performance for the Fearless 650 as the powertrain remains the same with 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque.

