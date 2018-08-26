Modified Royal Enfield: Bullet 350 Scrambler customised to be as capable as a Royal Enfield Himalayan

Today's Royal Enfield modification that we're featuring is by far one of the neatest RE custom jobs we've come across so far. And the best part is that it isn't just cosmetic. Thrive Motorcycle from Indonesia, one of the most respected custom houses in the country, transformed a Royal Enfield Bullet into a capable off-road capable scrambler. Their modification dubbed 'Moltar' is based on Bullet 350 and the end result barely looks anything like it.

The modified Royal Enfield Bullet is now a lot more compact and lighter, for ease in handling off the road. The Moltar was commisioned by Royal Enfield Indonesia itself, and so Thrive’s Indra Pratama and Barata Dwiputra rolled up their sleeves for a truly magnificent transformation.

Thrive had a clear objective - customise the Bullet 350 into a scrambler that is functional and capable enough to take on all kinds of rough surfaces. They focussed on refining the Bullet 350, beginning with stripping it down but they retained the original fuel tank.

The custom built Royal Enfield Bullet 350 scrambler was fitted with a high0riding stainless steel exhaust system. The subframe was completely redone and an oxblood leather seat replaced the original unit. A little ducktail finishes off the rear fender and it gets a neatly tucked-away LED taillight.

The cockpit of the modified Bullet 350 was customised as well with a smaller headlamp in a new housing which, like the original, also has the gauges and key ignition. It gets a new grips, a new throttle, and custom cross-braced bars.

For the Bullet 350 Moltar to be capable of off-roading, it was given a new pair of YSS shocks, and a 19F/18R wheel combo with Shinko off-road tyres. The skid plate and high front fender are both one-off pieces, along with little touches like the rear brake and shift levers. The grippy, off-road style footpegs are from Thrive’s own catalogue.