Modified KTM 390 Duke: More power, lesser weight wrapped in all-black paint scheme with an ADV vibe

KTM 390 Duke has come to be one major disruptor in the Indian motorcycle market promising 44 hp and agile handling. Not that there aren't other motorcycles in our market that can match these qualities but then, the 390 Duke carries a very inviting price tag. But the 390 Duke isn't a very common platform for customisation. The Austrian single, however, in the hands of Australia's Ellaspede has come out to be one fantastic custom build that has a ride-anywhere vibe to it.

It's now wearing a Brisbane outfit which includes an all-black paint scheme and an off-roady appeal. Well, if you're not going to buy the newly unveiled 390 Adventure, there is a lot you can do with your 2017 390 Duke.

“The intent was to make the stock 390 Duke look a little less futuristic, reduce some of the ‘forward’ angles, and create a bike that looks like it could be a factory KTM concept,” Ellespede’s Hughan Seary told Bikeexif.

The custom bike was reportedly finished in under 16 hours of work - mighty impressive, that. A custom ribbed, tucked and rolled saddle was fashioned for the new framework, hiding a one-off electronics tray underneath. An LED taillight, Motogadget m.blaze pin indicators, and Ellaspede’s own ‘Ninja Star’ tail tidy keep the back of the build clutter-free.

“The 2017 390 Duke got bigger tank shrouds in the factory redesign, but it was the previous model’s smaller shrouds that we ended up sourcing, modifying, and custom mounting,” Seary tells us.

Below, the guys have crafted a one-off steel front fender that tightly hugs the tire. Changes to the cockpit include new grips, LSL bar-end mirrors, and adjustable aftermarket shorty-levers shrouded behind a set of Barkbusters.

“A Power Commander unit was wired in to take care of the new air filter and airbox mods, plus there’s the custom exhaust which wakes up the package a little more. It was impressive before, but who doesn’t like more power and sound right?” jokes Seary.

It gets a beefy skid plate and rides on a set of Shinko 705 tyres. At the request of the client, a bevy of bespoke and aftermarket racks and luggage were also added to the mix.

“This KTM is now a great all-rounder that’s an absolute hoot to ride and looks the business in a compact package,” says Seary.

Source: Bikeexif