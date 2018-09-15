Modified KTM 250 Duke: Owner turns his custom KTM into music through a unique soundtrack

There's nothing so uncommon about hearing someone compare a custom motorcycle to artwork - visual and mechanical. But electronic music producer Kimo Rizky turned his custom-built KTM into music. The customisation was done by Thrive Motorcycle, who we have featured a number of times and are pretty much the stars in Indonesia's custom bike world. Initially, Kimo only wanted a "toy to play with at the weekend", but then he found the sounds in the workshop during his 250 Duke being custom build very interesting.

Kimo thought of recording every sound in the workshop during the build and turn it into music. He and Thrice teamed up to bring custom bikes and music together in a project they named 'The Sight'. For the 250 Duke, Thrive chose a theme that picked inspiration from 80s endurance racers while keeping it a street-legal scrambler.

The KTM 250 Duke was factory fresh and was delivered straight to Thrive's doorstep. The stock bodywork had to go and Thrive replaced plastic for metal and hand-built an aluminium fuel tank, tail section, side panels and front fender. The stock airbox was replaced with a K&N filter.

Kimo's KTM also served as a prototype for their T/H/R/V parts division. Among many T/H/R/V parts, there were the 'Opidus' foot pegs, a beefy exhaust muffler and a custom-built connector pipe. The signature orange alloy wheels were refinished in all black and then wrapped in a set of 17' Pirelli Mt60 tyres.

Music video: The KTM that inspired a Kimo track

There’s not a hint of the original orange left, but instead, it gets a slick black paint job with white pin stripes. ‘The Sight’ might be a mash-up of more than one style, but the final outcome is just brilliant. The motorcycle is now even lighter and more compact than the already svelte donor bike.