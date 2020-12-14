This modified Hero Splendor is unrecognisable as a scrambler with chunky off-road tyres!

Bike modification: We get to see custom-built motorcycles based on Royal Enfields quite often. So, today here's a little Hero Splendor which looks like a scrambler and a rather good one.

YouTube/AB Customs screenshot

Hero Splendor, a trusty steed for thousands of families in India and one that helps Hero MotoCorp remain on top of the list of most-selling motorcycle manufacturers in the world. And all this owing to the fact that it is stupendously fuel-efficient and also comfy. So, imagining a scrambler iteration of it is actually quite bonkers if you think about it. But we found a video on YouTube that shows the entire process of converting a Splendor into an off-road machine.

The modification done by AB Customs starts with stripping a standard Hero Splendor down to the frame, removing the headlamp, side panels, instrument cluster, seat, fenders, chain cover, saree guard, and the lot.

The swingarm was customised to accommodate the wider tyre, the front brake now gets a disc, the frame has been shortened, and the seat height has been increased. The fuel tank was replaced with one from a Hero Passion, and the exhaust unit is aftermarket. All lighting is now LED.

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

The modified scrambler is a single-seat design and it gets a tyre hugger at the rear and a custom mudguard upfront. The motorcycle is finished in Olive Green paint, except the engine, wheels, exhaust, and frame that are black. It gets a single-pod aftermarket instrument cluster and shorter handlebars.

The engine has been left untouched which means it’ll have the Splendor’s modest 8 hp. But to say the least, AB Customs has done a commendable job and it is definitely unrecognisable as a Hero motorcycle. Also, it is a fresh take on scramblers which custom houses usually like to build on Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.