This modified Hero Splendor is unrecognisable as a scrambler with chunky off-road tyres!

Bike modification: We get to see custom-built motorcycles based on Royal Enfields quite often. So, today here's a little Hero Splendor which looks like a scrambler and a rather good one.

By:December 14, 2020 1:05 PM
YouTube/AB Customs screenshot

Hero Splendor, a trusty steed for thousands of families in India and one that helps Hero MotoCorp remain on top of the list of most-selling motorcycle manufacturers in the world. And all this owing to the fact that it is stupendously fuel-efficient and also comfy. So, imagining a scrambler iteration of it is actually quite bonkers if you think about it. But we found a video on YouTube that shows the entire process of converting a Splendor into an off-road machine.

The modification done by AB Customs starts with stripping a standard Hero Splendor down to the frame, removing the headlamp, side panels, instrument cluster, seat, fenders, chain cover, saree guard, and the lot.

The swingarm was customised to accommodate the wider tyre, the front brake now gets a disc, the frame has been shortened, and the seat height has been increased. The fuel tank was replaced with one from a Hero Passion, and the exhaust unit is aftermarket. All lighting is now LED.

In Photos: Four electric Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles from around the world

The modified scrambler is a single-seat design and it gets a tyre hugger at the rear and a custom mudguard upfront. The motorcycle is finished in Olive Green paint, except the engine, wheels, exhaust, and frame that are black. It gets a single-pod aftermarket instrument cluster and shorter handlebars.

The engine has been left untouched which means it’ll have the Splendor’s modest 8 hp. But to say the least, AB Customs has done a commendable job and it is definitely unrecognisable as a Hero motorcycle. Also, it is a fresh take on scramblers which custom houses usually like to build on Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Rumour Mill! Honda H'ness CB350 Scrambler under development: Might look like this

Rumour Mill! Honda H'ness CB350 Scrambler under development: Might look like this

Year-end bike discounts: Now save this much on Honda CD110 Dream

Year-end bike discounts: Now save this much on Honda CD110 Dream

Owning Tata Nexon electric SUV now easier as Tata Motors slashes subscription plan prices

Owning Tata Nexon electric SUV now easier as Tata Motors slashes subscription plan prices

Firefox Bikes opens its first experiential store for kids: All that's on offer for cyclists!

Firefox Bikes opens its first experiential store for kids: All that's on offer for cyclists!

2020 INMRC: Honda's Rajiv registers massive 4.7 second lead in round 1, double podium for Mathana

2020 INMRC: Honda's Rajiv registers massive 4.7 second lead in round 1, double podium for Mathana

JCB India opens its biggest parts centre in Haryana: To contribute 40 percent to company's business

JCB India opens its biggest parts centre in Haryana: To contribute 40 percent to company's business

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price