Modified Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight as ‘Raging Dagger’! Jaw-dropping looks and sporty character unlike any Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycles are quite the go-to option for custom shops who want to build Sportster custom, and the Forty-Eight is revered option. This Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight customised by Rough Crafts is a stunning example and perhaps now even sportier than before and has lost substantial weight – 40 kg. Rough Crafts' 'Raging Dagger' is a street fighter that blends performance and rideability without serious modifications to the frame or engine.

Rough Crafts' Winston got a call from a salesperson at Harley Taiwan, who said he had a customer who wanted to meet up. The customer had already ordered a Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight which was waiting for Winston. The customer said that he loved American V-Twins but wanted it to be customised in a way that you won't recognise it as a Harley.

Winston told Bikeexif that improving the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Sportster's rideability was to come from work on the suspension, weight and brakes. The inspiration for the custom job came from Buell motorcycles, which are like Sportsters but with race bike aspects.

For suspension, the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight was given Öhlins AG629 shock. "It doesn’t go between the wheel and the frame, so it doesn’t make the already long wheelbase any longer," he said.

Up front, the Harley Forty-Eight was fitted with a custom triple tree designed by Winston and Öhlins FGRT206 forks from a Yamaha R1 were installed. The Raging Dagger has BST carbon fibre wheels that only look great but help it shed weight as well.

For the front brake discs, Winston went with Beringer 330mm outers and floaters, and made his own six-spoke carrier, to match the straight spokes of the BST wheels.

The result of all the tweaks and changes is that the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight in its Raging Dagger is more lively than a stock bike. The rake has been lowered from 30 degrees to around 24 degrees, a sports bike friendly figure.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The hefty side panels of the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight were eliminated by a one-piece bracket split into two sections. It has an RCE lithium-ion battery and a 3-into-1 LED tail lamp. Another weight saving aspect is the titanium exhausts.

The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Raging Dagger rendition is a Sportster that actually has more focus on the 'Sport' of it. The Forty-Eight is already a best-selling motorcycle for the brand and is by far one of the nicest looking in the lineup. Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight retails in India at Rs 10,50,000 (ex-showroom).