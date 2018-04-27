Modified Harley-Davidson Da Bang: Tribute to Salman Khan sports the fattest tyre in the world!

The headline of this piece says modified Harley-Davidson, but the motorcycle featured here might just qualify for a whole new bike in itself besides the engine, everything is custom built. The handiwork of Reza Hussain of RH Customs, Da Bang, won him a trophy at IBW (India Bike Week) and he says that it is a tribute to a Bollywood actor he admires a lot - Salman Khan. And truth be told, it does look like something Salman Khan could ride with some fancy eyewear on in a scene that has an explosion in the background for no apparent reason (that's if we're talking reel life).

If you've seen any of the episodes of Orange County Choppers or Indian Larry, you'll have some idea on how proper customiser do a proper custom job. By the looks of the end result, it seems Reza preferred the same approach. RH Customs did their first custom job in 2014 which also won them the title of the Best Chopper Design at IBW.

The engine for the Da Bang comes from a Harley-Davidson Superlow, which uses an 883cc V-Twin that makes 50bhp and 69Nm of torque. And the rest of the parts, down to the chassis are custom built.

Custom-built Harley-Davidson-powered Da Bang has been fitted with a triple-headlamp unit - the middle one being the main headlamp is covered in chrome and the other two secondary lamps have the body colour. The other two glow when the rider switches to high beam.

Pinstriping and airbrushing of the Apple Candy paint job with flames were also done in-house. Now, coming to a very eye-catchy bit about the Da Bang - tyres. It gets 310 mm in the front and 360 mm in the back – world’s fattest tyre. And to accommodate the fat tyre, the swingarm was also custom built.

There isn't much of the Harley-Davidson left in the Da Bang, which has a custom LED tail lamp, LED rear turn indicators and a custom exhaust. Reza also swapped the belt drive with a chain, which has been installed slightly towards the outer side for a more prominent look and has been chromed.

For suspension, Da Bang gets a monoshock at the rear and custom telescopic forks up front - the triple tree at the front is machined. No bolts are visible from the outside, it’s all been fitted from the inside.

It took Reza a total of 50 days to build the Da Bang, and that is only with 3-4 hours of sleep each day!