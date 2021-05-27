Jawa Perak customised as a beautiful tribute to martyred Army Lieutenant

Eimor have also designed an open-face helmet with the custom Jawa Perak that also has Sushil Khajuria's photographs and other memoirs

By:May 27, 2021 3:47 PM

Motorcycles have been a means of way more than just people transport, they can form an emotional wavelength that seldom dies. It doesn’t have to be an Italian exotic to be special, it could be a small motorbike but if it has the name of a loved one etched onto it – you’ve created a machine that’s above metal and rubber. One such custom motorcycle comes from the house of Eimor Customs – a Jawa Perak commissioned by two siblings to celebrate and honour their brother.

Not the most radical customisation, this Jawa Perak is in fact a subtle transformation but the story behind the build is more moving than anything we’ve reported yet. It is called ‘SUSHIL’ as a tribute to a brave heart.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Perak, commissioned by brother and sister Sunil and Deepika, pays respect to martyr Lt Sushil Khajuria. It is dedicated to his life covered in photographs of him with his friends.

The photos on the sides of the fuel tank show him in combat uniform with his colleagues. The top of the tank has newspaper clippings and an image of Amar Jawan Jyothi. There are also images of news articles about Kupwara where Sushil Khajuria took his final stand.

Also read: Tribute to the iconic HM Ambassador: Reimagined as sleek modern-day saloon

The headlamp cover sports a logo of OTA Chennai where he graduated from. For his act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional leadership and camaraderie Lt Sushil Khajuria was given the nation’s second-highest gallantry award during peacetime, the “Kirti Chakra”.

Eimor have also designed an open-face helmet with the motorcycle that also has Sushil’s photographs and other memoirs.

We tip our hat to Sunil and Deepika for they commissioned a brilliant way to celebrate their brother, to Eimor for a job well done, and we salute Sushil Khajuria for the brave soul that he was.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid19 Relief: BMW Group India extends warranty, services for BMW, Mini cars to this date

Covid19 Relief: BMW Group India extends warranty, services for BMW, Mini cars to this date

Skoda announces warranty extension and more for Covid-19 relief in India: Details explained

Skoda announces warranty extension and more for Covid-19 relief in India: Details explained

Ford expects 40% of sales to be electric by 2030: Boosts EV investments

Ford expects 40% of sales to be electric by 2030: Boosts EV investments

Yamaha Motor India's former Senior Vice President Sanjiv Paul passes away

Yamaha Motor India's former Senior Vice President Sanjiv Paul passes away

No need to pay toll if wait time exceeds 10 seconds: Rule explained

No need to pay toll if wait time exceeds 10 seconds: Rule explained

Fast and Furious Toyota Supra to be auctioned: Made iconic by Paul Walker

Fast and Furious Toyota Supra to be auctioned: Made iconic by Paul Walker

Road to EV adoption: A review of government targets and policies

Road to EV adoption: A review of government targets and policies

Covid-19 effect! Royal Enfield announces plant shutdown again amid second wave

Covid-19 effect! Royal Enfield announces plant shutdown again amid second wave

Two- and three-wheelers to lead India's electric vehicle journey: ICRA

Two- and three-wheelers to lead India's electric vehicle journey: ICRA

Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched in new GP White livery at Rs 15.69 lakh

Ducati Multistrada 950 S launched in new GP White livery at Rs 15.69 lakh

McLaren to enter India as prices to be announced next week: Report

McLaren to enter India as prices to be announced next week: Report

2021 Triumph Speed Twin teased ahead of 1st June global debut: What to expect!

2021 Triumph Speed Twin teased ahead of 1st June global debut: What to expect!

BMW M4 Competition Convertible unveiled: Faster, better but with a massive grille

BMW M4 Competition Convertible unveiled: Faster, better but with a massive grille

Triumph Motorcycles India extends warranty across lineup by two months

Triumph Motorcycles India extends warranty across lineup by two months

2021 Lockdown blues: Shows, movies a petrolhead can’t miss on Netflix, Discovery+, Youtube

2021 Lockdown blues: Shows, movies a petrolhead can’t miss on Netflix, Discovery+, Youtube

Now get refund on Kia Carnival in 30 days if not satisfied! Conditions explained

Now get refund on Kia Carnival in 30 days if not satisfied! Conditions explained

Apollo ActiGrip F6/R6 Tyres Review: Lesser-priced option for Royal Enfield Himalayan but worth it?

Apollo ActiGrip F6/R6 Tyres Review: Lesser-priced option for Royal Enfield Himalayan but worth it?

New 2021 KTM RC 390 unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, details

New 2021 KTM RC 390 unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, details

Curtiss One electric motorcycle's radical design: Slim, symmetric & a large dose of steampunk

Curtiss One electric motorcycle's radical design: Slim, symmetric & a large dose of steampunk

Sportier Bentley Bentayga S with 542hp, and 7 seats unveiled

Sportier Bentley Bentayga S with 542hp, and 7 seats unveiled