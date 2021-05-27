Jawa Perak customised as a beautiful tribute to martyred Army Lieutenant

Eimor have also designed an open-face helmet with the custom Jawa Perak that also has Sushil Khajuria's photographs and other memoirs

Motorcycles have been a means of way more than just people transport, they can form an emotional wavelength that seldom dies. It doesn’t have to be an Italian exotic to be special, it could be a small motorbike but if it has the name of a loved one etched onto it – you’ve created a machine that’s above metal and rubber. One such custom motorcycle comes from the house of Eimor Customs – a Jawa Perak commissioned by two siblings to celebrate and honour their brother.

Not the most radical customisation, this Jawa Perak is in fact a subtle transformation but the story behind the build is more moving than anything we’ve reported yet. It is called ‘SUSHIL’ as a tribute to a brave heart.

The Perak, commissioned by brother and sister Sunil and Deepika, pays respect to martyr Lt Sushil Khajuria. It is dedicated to his life covered in photographs of him with his friends.

The photos on the sides of the fuel tank show him in combat uniform with his colleagues. The top of the tank has newspaper clippings and an image of Amar Jawan Jyothi. There are also images of news articles about Kupwara where Sushil Khajuria took his final stand.

The headlamp cover sports a logo of OTA Chennai where he graduated from. For his act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional leadership and camaraderie Lt Sushil Khajuria was given the nation’s second-highest gallantry award during peacetime, the “Kirti Chakra”.

Eimor have also designed an open-face helmet with the motorcycle that also has Sushil’s photographs and other memoirs.

We tip our hat to Sunil and Deepika for they commissioned a brilliant way to celebrate their brother, to Eimor for a job well done, and we salute Sushil Khajuria for the brave soul that he was.

