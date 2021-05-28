Modified 650cc Royal Enfield ‘Old Lady’ looks like a vibrant vintage bike

The Royal Enfield 'Old Lady' that comes based on the Continental GT 650 has been tastefully modified so much so that it looks like a very energetic vintage bike. Also, this might remind you of a Confederate due to a special feature.

Royal Enfield bikes have been the first choice of numerous designers and custom houses across the world when it comes to motorcycle modification. For this reason, every few days, we come across some very fine examples of tastefully modified Enfields that just feast the eyes of the onlookers. One such example recently appeared in the form of a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 that has been modified by a quite young custom house called Renovatio Motorworks. What makes this bike really stand out is the pure vintage bike treatment that has thrown into it. And not to forget, the name of this bike is ‘Old Lady’. Now, if you are really into the vintage bike stuff and bikes that stand out in terms of appearance, good chances are that this bike will instantly remind you of Confederate.

One big reason behind this is the ‘Old Lady’ gets the same girder fork that comes on Confederate’s P51 Combat fighter. The said unit replaces the conventional-looking telescopic forks from the Continental GT 650. Now, this bike looks like a perfect mix of retro and modern themes, which in our opinion is a very good thing. The reason being, it uses vibrant-looking colours along with multiple vintage bike-styled elements, a key one of which is mentioned above. Then there is the retro-looking rounded headlamp that gives you the feeling that it is suspended mid-air.

The tear-drop-shaped fuel tank along with the floating single saddle are a couple of other design highlights that make the ‘Old Lady’ nothing less than a piece of art. The motorcycle rides over white-walled 160/60 R17 front and rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso 2 tyres and hence, you can already imagine the supreme ride experience that this bike must have on offer. In order to further enhance the appeal, the ‘Old Lady’ gets bar end indicators and bar end mirrors.

Almost everything from front and rear fenders, exhaust, and even the handlebars has been redesigned, which is why ‘Old Lady’ looks very much distinct from the Continental GT 650 on which it comes based. Has the ‘Old Lady’ managed to impress you? Do let us know!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.