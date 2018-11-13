Modern-day Ferrari F40 rendered and it’s jaw-dropping gorgeous!

Jaw, meet floor. Floor, jaw. A big Ferrari fan who is blessed with a talent to create an image of his imagination for others to gawp at has come up with what the Ferrari F40 would look like if built today. And by all means, it is the kind you keep staring at for a long time without a word. The utterly gorgeous modern day Ferrari F40 has been rendered by Samir Sadhikov and wouldn't fail to impress the most difficult-to-please Ferrari enthusiasts.

This year saw supercar giants going back to original classic design with Mercedes-Benz launching an all-new G-Class which looked quite identical to the ones that were built in 1970s, Porsche bringing back 'Moby Dick' with 911 GT2 RS, and Ferrari too relived classic sports cars through SP1 and SP2.

Image: Samir Sadikhov

Ferrari F40 being the most celebrated supercar will make the toughest of ones go teary-eyed if built today. And now, Sadhikov who happens to have Rezvani and Lamborghini on his CV has come up with Ferrari F40's modern-day rendering.

Ferrari’s 70th Anniversary brings in rarest cars since 1949, LaFerrari Aperta steals the show

Sadhikov's interpretation of Ferrari F40 has all those F40 details - side intakes, big rectangular rear wing, triple exhaust - but all from today's world. The rendered image of the modern Ferrari F40 took Sadikhov about over a year, and he even did some design work for the reimagined F40’s monocoque platform.

Ferrari F40 was built to mark the Italian marque's 40th anniversary and at the time of its launch in 1987, the F40 was the fastest, most powerful & the priciest prancing horse. Because the front and rear sections were rather huge, it only had 11 body panels that were crafted beautifully by Pininfarina.

Ferrari F40, a perfect poster boy, was originally meant to be limited to 400 cars. However, eventually 1,300 examples left the Maranello factory by 1992 when it was discontinued.