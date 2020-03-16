Custom-built Harley-Davidson worth Rs 7.4 crore: ‘World’s first tattooed motorcycle’

The asking price of $1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) and tattoos are just the beginning of what is unique about this bike. Get this, the ignition plug is made out of a real tattoo gun and the exhaust pipe is formed like tattoo machine!

There are a lot of custom-built motorcycles with tattoo-style graphics that are air-brushed onto the fuel tank and bodywork, but our today’s custom bike feature in something else. Based on a Harley-Davidson Heritage, this custom job has real tattoos on light-coloured cowhide leather. Not much of the original donor bike was retrieved except the 96″ Twin Cam engine and bits of the frame. Polish shop Game Over Cycles built everything else from ground up.

The asking price of $1 million (about Rs 7.4 crore) and tattoos are just the beginning of what is unique about this bike. Get this, the ignition plug is made out of a real tattoo gun, the exhaust pipe is formed like tattoo machine, front callipers look like handcuffs, clutch and brake lever are shaped like butterfly knives, gearshift lever is fashioned from a crowbar, brake lights look like knuckles, kickstarter is shaped like a bomb detonator lever. The tattoos aren’t random either. Each one is well thought out, for example, the headlamp has a moth that’s always attracted to light tattooed on it.

Game Over Cycles has put together a video of the custom-built Harley that has been named The Recidivist. Watch it below.

The Recidivist has received several awards all over the world for its uniqueness. Depending on your perspective, the finished product is either a display of elite-level craftsmanship, or just plain gaudy. The seller claims that 3,000 hours went into the build, with an extra 2,500 hours into tattooing it.

One of the tattoos also interestingly reads: ‘Everything we do in slyling is based on the notion that form follows function, but both report to emotion. – Willie C. Davidson’

