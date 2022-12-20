Milind Soman to ride Ather 450X from Mumbai to Mangalore as part of Green Ride 2.0

The ride is an initiative to create awareness amongst people, to encourage them to keep the environment healthy with pollution free clean air by making the right choices.

Milind Soman, a leading fitness supermodel has embarked on an ambitious journey to promote green mobility. As part of Green Ride 2.0, Soman will ride Ather 450X from Mumbai to Mangalore, covering a journey of 1,400km across 10 cities in 8 days.

The ride is an initiative to create awareness amongst people, to encourage them to keep the environment healthy with pollution free clean air by making the right choices. It aims to promote the cause of sustainable environment, clean air and green energy.

The journey started on December 19th, will cover Mumbai, Pune, Karad, Kolhapur, Belgaon, Shegaon, Hirebennur, Tumkuru, Mysore and finally reach Mangalore on December 26th. During his ride, Soman will visit solar energy plants, perform tree plantation drives and will also engage with NGOs dedicated to the cause of sustainable environment along the route.

“My message to people is simple – all the progress and advancement that we have achieved as a society is futile if we do not have pure air to breathe. If each one of us makes a change in our day-to-day lives – walk/ cycle short distances instead of drive, plant a sapling, reuse/recycle, we will collectively be able to make a significant difference to our environment. My experience last year on the first Green Ride was overwhelming, with the enthusiasm and interest shown by people all through the journey still fresh in my memory,” said Soman.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “Electric vehicles are the single biggest hope for achieving a decarbonised world and faster adoption of EVs is the first step towards this goal. We are excited to partner with Green Ride 2.0 and Milind Soman to promote clean air and green energy. Milind’s zest for achieving the impossible while promoting a cause is what brings us together today.”

Anand Prabhudesai, Co-Founder, Turtlemint, the insurance partner for the initiative said, “There are millions of people who look up to Milind Soman as the epitome of health and fitness and for the various initiatives, he is a part of. We are excited to partner with Milind Soman for Green Ride 2.0, which aims to educate people about being fit and choosing sustainability every day.”

The first edition of Green Ride was launched in December 2021. Soman completed a 1,000km bicycle journey from Mumbai to the national capital to raise awareness about air pollution. He cycled 150km a day to promote the use of cleaner fuel and healthy lifestyle to tackle pollution.