Michelin Road 5 two-wheeler tyres launched in India: Available in three sizes

Michelin has launched the Michelin Road 5 tyres in India for a higher level Sport Radial tyre range. The Road 5 is said to improve on the Pilot Road 4 which sold over 1.5 million in numbers in four years. Michelin claims the Road 5 is designed for improved wet grip and better braking performance after running for over 4,800kms compared to the Pilot Road 4. Michelin’s internal testing is claimed to show that the Road 5 stopped in a lesser distance under braking than the Pilot Road 4.

The Road 5 has been designed with a focus on Sport Touring application using a dual compound construction with a spied tread pattern. Michelin has used XST X sipe technology which it developed for road cars and took it further with the help of XST Evo technology which features a combination of sipes and reservoirs designed to slice through surface water and improve the tyre’s water-clearance capacity. As the tyre wears, the sipes reveal wider grooves to maintain its water dissipating abilities.

The Road 5 gest its dry weather grip performance with the use of the latest rubber compound using Michelin’s ACT+ construction. This is said to help deliver improved straight-line and cornering stability.

Michelin will currently offer the Road 5 range is a choice of one size for the front and two sizes for the rear. The front tyre size offered is a 120/70 ZR17 while the rear is available in two options which are sized 190/50 ZR17 and 180/55 ZR 17.