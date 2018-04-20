Merzouga Rally 2018 Stage 4 results announced: Diego Martin Duplessis leads Sherco TVS bandwagon

The results at the end of stage 4 of the 9th edition of the Afriquia Merzouga Rally have been announced. At the end of the said stage, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team’s Martin Diego Duplessis maintained his performance and finished at P10. Following him was Joan Pedrero at P15 despite having a fall during the stage. Talking of Lorenzo Santolino, the rider had to retire from the rally due to technical issues. Vanni Cominotto finished the stage at P36 in the overall rankings. The final stage of the Rally will be a crucial and deciding factor for the riders. The last stage will see riders covering 48 kilometers into the dunes of Chebbi erg. Merzouga Rally is basically a rally raid that is organised in Morocco each year. Since 2010, the rally is taking place at the beginning of October in the big dunes of Merzouga. It’s a five-day race plus prologue and a marathon stage in the desert.

Speaking on his performance, Joan Pedrero, Racer, Sherco TVS Factory Rally Team said, “I started at a good pace but a minor crash slowed me down for the rest of the race. This stage had many obstacles but I am satisfied with my performance.”

David Casteu, Team Manager, Sherco TVS Factory Rally team said, “This stage has taught us that in the Rally, nothing is ever guaranteed as it was a tough test of the team’s navigation skills. Duplessis has been a great find with his steady performance in the face of all obstacles. All our riders performed well against the odds – Lorenzo’s exit has been unfortunate but I am confident he will bounce back. We will analyze what happened today so that we can do even better in the next stage.”

Here are the standings at the end of Stage 4:

Duplessis Diego Martin P10 Pedrero Garcia Joan P15 Vanni Cominotto P36