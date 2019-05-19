Meet Wipey: A tiny electric wiper for motorcycle helmet visors – must-have gadget for monsoons

Ever ridden a motorcycle in the pouring rain? The biggest concern is, of course, not having grip under the tyres and secondly, visibility slips down next to nill and then having to ride entirely based on guesswork is the worst. 'Is the blurry blob a truck coming my way or is it?' Now though, a tiny wiper-wielding electric gadget hopes to make life easier for motorcyclists. A tap on the button and it'll wipe the visor for you.

Wipey is a Kickstarter campaign by some bright minds in Slovenia. We are, however, thinking about things like RainX or visor wiper gloves. So, calling Wipey a must-have is a statement still open for contest. But then it could be as it does promise a lot - there are different speed settings and a remote button for the handlebar as well.

Wipey is powered by a single battery that lasts about three to 12 hours, depending upon how fast your wipe is. It has two modes for light or heavy rain. There is also an optional Bluetooth button on the handlebar for hands-free operation.

Wearable safety equipment with LEDs to make two-wheeler riders more visible

Wipey can be fitted to almost every size (XS - XXL) on the majority of brand helmets and only takes a second to attach or detach from the visor. It has three adjustable speeds and obviously is waterproof. Folks at Wipey say it has been tested at speeds of up to 130 km/h.

Wipey will come with a one-year warranty and the wiper blades are replaceable. If you wish to know more about Wipey and its Kickstarter campaign, log on to wipey.com.