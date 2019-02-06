Meet Waqar Ahmed’s electric motorcycle ‘MODI’: 150 kmph and dedicated to PM Modi

With India gradually progressing towards pure electric mobility, manufacturers have now started taking the eco-friendly way seriously and have been working towards this direction. Keeping the same mantra in mind, an engineering student from Meerut has made an electric bike that can cover a range of 100 km per single full charge. Not only this, the bike also offers an impressive top speed of 150 kmph while it runs on green energy. The student who goes by the name Waqar Ahmed is into the headlines these days for making the said electric bike, all by himself. However, it has to be noted that Express Drives does not take the responsibility when it comes to the name of the motorcycle although we can see 'Modi' written on the motorcycle. We will update this space as and when we get an opportunity to speak to the bike maker.

Watch MODI electric bike video here:

Despite having a not-so-good financial background, Waqar managed to make the bike on his own and the total cost involved in the making of the motorcycle from scratch is Rs 72,000. An automotive engineering student, Waqar is a topper in his stream at Delhi Institute of Engineering and Technology. The bike made by Waqar has a regenerator motor and the motorcycle can easily be charged with a laptop charger as well. As one would normally expect from an electric bike, this one is also free from major vibrations and noise.

The parts in the motorcycle made by Waqar have been sourced from multiple bikes and cars. For instance, the front inverted forks and alloy wheels have been sourced from KTM RC while the fuel tank has been taken from the Pulsar NS200. It took Waqar two months to make the said electric bike. His mother says that Waqar has made the bike with immense hard work and he used to work on it even in the night when everyone in the family was asleep.

Waqar says that he wants to fulfill Narendra Modi's electric mobility dream and is highly inspired by India's Prime Minister. The inspiration level is so much that he has named his electric bike MODI (Mode Of Developing India). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

