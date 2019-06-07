Meet the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter and there’s a huge discount on it right now

Not too long ago we brought to you an article that explains what Uber E-scooters are and how good their prospect for coming to India is. Read all about it through the link below. While Uber e-scooters involve a mobile phone application through which you rent them, there is a way to get your own electric scooter. We've all heard of Xiaomi for it is one of the largest smartphone companies in the world, but did you know that Xiaomi's MI brand manufactures an electric scooter which is currently in the discount bin on Amazon.

Before we talk more on the subject, we must clarify the terminology. Full-fledged scooters that are powered by an electric powertrain are generally referred to as electric scooters in India, for example, Ather or Okinawa scooters. But what we're on about are a minimalistic and affordable last-mile connectivity solution with only a floorboard mounted on two wheels and a steering.

Moving back to Xiaomi Mi electric scooter and it sounds like it should be a very handy product. It is capable of speeds of up to 25 km/h and a range of 30 km on a single charge. Mi electric scooter retails at $500 (approximately Rs 34,660) but is currently carrying a discounted price tag of Rs $399 (approximately Rs 27,660).

Mi electric scooter weighs about 12.2 kg and is foldable so once you're at the destination you can simply hop off, fold and carry. It is quite a sturdy product too - the frame is made of aerospace aluminium. Sounds like stopping should not be a problem as these scooters get disc brakes and an eABS.

If you ask me electric scooters sound like a convenient and fun mode of transport if your daily commute is about 6-7 km or under. But then this also got me thinking that a bicycle should be much more rewarding for such distances since by the time you reach work, you've already burnt some calories and are feeling good about yourself.

It isn't every day you want to break a sweat though, especially in summers. I would love to spend some weeks with an electric scooter since now I'm curious how they perform on a slight incline or how stable they are on rough surfaces. Xiaomi has not said whether and when will Mi electric scooter launch in India and there won't be much clarity on it unless charging infrastructure improves in the country. Until then though, there are several electric scooter options to choose from on Amazon India. The concept of e-scooters is a promising one - affordable to buy and maintain, and convenient to ride and store.