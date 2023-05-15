Meet the new BMW R 12 nineT, the successor to the R nineT

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the successor to the R nineT, the R 12 nineT, which will go on sale later this year.

Ten years after launching the BMW R nineT, the German motorcycle manufacturer has decided to launch the replacement, the BMW R 12 nineT, on the “100 years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary. The 12 in the name represents the engine displacement of the motorcycle, similar to other motorcycles in BMW’s range.

The new BMW R 12 nineT is the evolution of the R nineT, a motorcycle that offers a host of customisable options. Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad: “The R nineT and its customising concept established the new Heritage experience for BMW Motorrad’s 90th birthday and has become an indispensable cornerstone of our model range.”

He added, “The new R 12 nineT consistently continues the successful heritage story surrounding the legendary BMW boxer engines with an even more classic, reduced design language, even greater degrees of freedom when it comes to customizing and, last but not least, new and innovative technology.”

As the name suggests and sticking true to BMW’s heritage, the new R 12 nineT is powered by an air and oil-cooled boxer engine. BMW has not revealed any other details pertaining to the engine as of now, however, more details will be available towards the second half of this year.

In terms of design, the German automaker has kept most design elements as close as possible to the original R nineT, however, they have been updated. The motorcycle gets LED lighting with the rear light integrated into the pillion seat, and a twin-pod instrument cluster.

The R 12 nineT is made to be customised, and the motorcycle gets 4 piston callipers up front, a one-piece tubular space frame with bolted-on rear frame, upside-down telescopic forks at the front and a Paralever at the rear, and a left-hand side mounted exhaust amongst others.